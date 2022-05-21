mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ravyn Lenae & Smino Are Seeing Things In "3D" On Magical New R&B Track

Hayley Hynes
May 21, 2022 14:29
Ravyn Lenae/SpotifyRavyn Lenae/Spotify
Ravyn Lenae/Spotify

3D
Ravyn Lenae Feat. Smino

The collab appears on Lenae's 16-track "HYPNOS" album.


Ravyn Lenae and Smino caught our attention back in 2018 with their collab track "MF GROOVE," and they cooked up some R&B goodness together once again for the former's HYPNOS album, which arrived this New Music Friday. 

"From the start, I told you keep the speed on cruisin' / Things are good, so baby, don't make it confusing now / At the bar, when I feel pressure, I'm just human / I'm livin' in a rush from takin' my time," the songstress sweetly sings on the first verse of "3D" before eventually being followed by Smino's quick raps.

"Strobe light / I'm tryna see what underneath ya robe like / But don't call me, might be with one of my hoes right / Ain't that the vibe?" the 30-year-old spits when it's his turn on the mic.

Stream "3D" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out Ravyn Lenae's HYPNOS album here

Quotable Lyrics:

Strobe light
I'm tryna see what underneath ya robe like
But don't call me, might be with one of my hoes right
Ain't that the vibe?
You all in my comments, but I don't wanna commit
It'll be suicide if you ever posted a pic
Get to pickin' us apart on some rotisserie shit
Now I'm officially pissed

