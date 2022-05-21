Ravyn Lenae & Smino Are Seeing Things In "3D" On Magical New R&B Track

Ravyn Lenae and Smino caught our attention back in 2018 with their collab track "MF GROOVE," and they cooked up some R&B goodness together once again for the former's HYPNOS album, which arrived this New Music Friday.

"From the start, I told you keep the speed on cruisin' / Things are good, so baby, don't make it confusing now / At the bar, when I feel pressure, I'm just human / I'm livin' in a rush from takin' my time," the songstress sweetly sings on the first verse of "3D" before eventually being followed by Smino's quick raps.

"Strobe light / I'm tryna see what underneath ya robe like / But don't call me, might be with one of my hoes right / Ain't that the vibe?" the 30-year-old spits when it's his turn on the mic.

Stream "3D" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out Ravyn Lenae's HYPNOS album here.

