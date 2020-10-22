Yannick Ngakoue has been one of the most sought-after defensive ends in the entire NFL as of late. He was a massive part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' dominance all the way back in 2017, although, over the past few years, things took a turn for the worse which led to him demanding a trade out of town. Back in August, that's exactly what happened as the Jaguars dealt Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, Ngakoue is being traded again and will be headed to the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens gave up a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to get him, which is almost exactly what the Vikings traded away back in August. This deal made a lot of sense for the Ravens, as they were among the teams trying to get the defensive end, months ago.

What makes this deal sweeter for Ngakoue and the Ravens is the fact that he will be reunited with former Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell who was also a massive part of that team's defensive prowess.

The Ravens are contenders to go out and win it all this year, and Ngakoue certainly helps them on the defensive side of the football. Time will tell whether or not this deal pays off for them.