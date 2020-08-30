Over the past few months, it has become increasingly clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars would have to part ways with their star defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue. He is one of the best defensive ends in the league, however, both sides have begun to have contract disagreements and now, the Jaguars have taken action. Today, it was revealed that Ngakoue was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, who are a surging team in the NFC.

The trade is a fairly simple one as the Vikings are giving the Jaguars a second-round pick in 2021 and condition fifth-round pick in 2022. Ngakoue becomes a free agent in 2021 which means he might not be with the Vikings for long, however, it appears as though they have every intention of signing him long term once the season is over.

This move comes just about 11 days out from the start of the NFL season. The first game of the year will be played on Thursday, September 10th as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. Fans are excited for football to finally be back, even if fans won't be allowed in attendance.

While many are optimistic, it remains to be seen how COVID-19 will impact the season.