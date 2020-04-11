mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raven-Symoné Delivers 9-Track Project "Infrasounds"

Erika Marie
April 10, 2020 22:31
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Infrasounds
Raven

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Raven-Symoné has shared her genre-bending project "Infrasounds" with one feature from Domino.


Just over a week ago, Raven-Symoné revealed that she was planning on releasing her album Infrasounds. "The revealing part is you've never seen me like this. I've never spoken so freely about what I've been through. I've spoken it to the people around me... but now I'm letting the public see it," the multi-hyphenated entertainer said. She shared Infrasounds with the world on Friday (April 10), a genre-bending experience that challenges mainstream formulas of creating and listening to music. The project only hosts one feature from Domino.

The 34-year-old has had a successful and active career in the entertainment industry for three decades, and listeners will hear some of her television history on Infrasounds. She recently shared the album's first single "Spacetruck" that was well-received among her fans. Infrasounds isn't a linear journey so don't expect one song to sound like the next, but give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Spacetruck
2. Magic in the Air
3. Bu
4. Cleo
5. Ghost ft. Domino
6. Skooldayz
7. Napswag
8. Rain
9. Boring 

Raven domino
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Raven-Symoné Delivers 9-Track Project "Infrasounds"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject