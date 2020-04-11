Raven-Symoné Delivers 9-Track Project "Infrasounds"

Just over a week ago, Raven-Symoné revealed that she was planning on releasing her album Infrasounds. "The revealing part is you've never seen me like this. I've never spoken so freely about what I've been through. I've spoken it to the people around me... but now I'm letting the public see it," the multi-hyphenated entertainer said. She shared Infrasounds with the world on Friday (April 10), a genre-bending experience that challenges mainstream formulas of creating and listening to music. The project only hosts one feature from Domino.

The 34-year-old has had a successful and active career in the entertainment industry for three decades, and listeners will hear some of her television history on Infrasounds. She recently shared the album's first single "Spacetruck" that was well-received among her fans. Infrasounds isn't a linear journey so don't expect one song to sound like the next, but give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Spacetruck

2. Magic in the Air

3. Bu

4. Cleo

5. Ghost ft. Domino

6. Skooldayz

7. Napswag

8. Rain

9. Boring