Nothing can keep DaBaby away from Raven-Symoné, not even COVID-19. Sure, we're all being told to stay inside and quarantine while practicing social distancing, but DaBaby just couldn't pass up an opportunity to meet up with the That's So Raven star. Celebrities are turning to Instagram to connect with one another, and during a session, DaBaby was able to link up with Raven-Symoné. He even playfully called her his "ex-girlfriend" and when she teased him about being friends with his exes, the rapper said, "Girls be hating me when it's over with."



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

It didn't take long for the Instagram Live chat to become an in-person meeting as later, the pair popped up on camera together. DaBaby was sporting his protective mask—most of the time—but he kept hugging Raven as he sang "Reunited." She told him that she was pretty sure they were supposed to keep a healthy distance between them, but DaBaby just couldn't say no. "Watch me catch the corona 'cause of this one right here," Raven said.

"Don't do that!" DaBaby replied. "If you go somewhere and catch that, don't blame that on me." Watch these two kick it on Live and face-to-face below and listen to DaBaby explain why he knows Raven-Symoné is a freak. Somebody check on Orlando Brown.