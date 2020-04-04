mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raven-Symoné Shares "SPACETRUCK" Single From "Infrasounds" Project

Erika Marie
April 04, 2020 00:32
Raven-Symoné will be releasing her album "Infrasounds" on April 10, so she dropped off her new single to support the release.


She's spent three decades of her life in the entertainment industry, and now Raven-Symoné is ready to open herself up to the world. We've watched her grow from a child actress on The Cosby Show to an international superstar, and on April 10, Raven is sharing her latest project, Infrasounds. The multifaceted entertainer recently shared a live performance of her single "SPACETRUCK" with Daily Mail, but she's returned to deliver the official studio mix for fans.

"I do believe growing up in the industry has morphed my vision of life in general," Raven-Symoné said. "I'm a product of my environment/upbringing and yeah, I've been in this industry since I was two years old and I'm 34... The revealing part is you've never seen me like this. I've never spoken so freely about what I've been through. I've spoken it to the people around me... but now I'm letting the public see it." Check out Raven's "SPACETRUCK" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Meditate on the day
Then what I imagine is always fantastic 
And never be plastic

