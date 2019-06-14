The Toronto Raptors pulled off their first ever NBA Championship last night as they knocked off the almighty Golden State Warriors in a six-game series. Kawhi Leonard was awarded Finals MVP which turned out to be a surprise to absolutely no one. Perhaps the most surprising part of the night though was what happened away from the court in the immediate aftermath of the team's win. Raptors president Masai Ujiri allegedly got into an altercation with a sheriff's deputy who was guarding the court after the game. According to TMZ, Ujiri wasn't being given access to the court as he didn't have proper credentials. That's when Ujiri allegedly shoved the man, with his arm getting in his face.

Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. is now confirming that they will be pursuing a criminal case against Ujiri and will be looking for a misdemeanor criminal charge against him. The exact charge would be a misdemeanor battery on a law enforcement officer. As of right now, the sheriff's department is still looking into the alleged incident and are trying to get more video footage of what went down.

Once again, stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.