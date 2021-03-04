COVID-19 has been one of the hardest things to deal with over the past year. The pandemic continues to rage on and while the vaccine continues to be distributed all throughout the United States, there are still fears over new strains and some of the damage that has already been done as a result of the virus. The NBA has certainly dealt with its fair share of issues with the Coronavirus, especially when it comes to the Toronto Raptors, who recently had two games postponed.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a large chunk of Raptors player tested positive for the virus, and it seems like a clear-cut reason is at fault. As Charania notes, the coaching staff has reportedly been exercising poor mask etiquette, which is what ultimately led to the outbreak.

The issue of wearing masks has been one that continues to be debated, despite the science that suggests it does, indeed, help. Coaches throughout the NBA and NFL have been wearing masks for months and this is a practice we doubt will come to an end anytime soon.

With the Raptors back on the court, it will be imperative that they get their mask-wearing together, moving forward. Not to mention, this is a fair warning to the rest of the league on what can happen if masks aren't worn properly.

