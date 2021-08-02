Kyle Lowry is one of the biggest targets in free agency as it seems clear that he will be breaking up with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry has been linked to a plethora of teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and even the Los Angeles Lakers. With Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles, the Lakers are now off the table for Lowry, and for now, it seems like his best shot at winning another title would be with a team like the Miami Heat.

In fact, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lowry and the Heat are destined to link up with each other. As of today, the Heat are positioning themselves to acquire Lowry in a sign and trade that would involve Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Per Fischer:

"All eyes remain trained on Kyle Lowry’s future as the NBA’s free-agency period readies to open at 6 p.m. ET on Monday. Word around the league, at this juncture, is clearly pointing toward the All-Star guard joining Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat via a sign-and-trade with Toronto. The Heat are also expected to sign Butler to a lucrative contract extension, sources told B/R."

This is going to be sad news for Raptors fans who have seen Lowry blossom into a championship-winning player. Regardless, all good things come to an end, and for Lowry, this could be an opportunity to start fresh alongside Jimmy Butler.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest from free agency.