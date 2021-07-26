Kyle Lowry has been one of the most underrated point guards in the NBA over the past few years. Back in 2019, he and Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the team's first-ever NBA title, and since that time, Lowry has cemented himself as the greatest player in the history of the franchise.

Over the past few months, rumors surrounding Lowry's future have been quite prevalent as it is believed the star PG will move on from the Raptors in the offseason. The Raptors are looking to get younger and after a less than stellar season in 2021, now might be the best time for Lowry to pursue some opportunities elsewhere.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Earlier last week, it was reported that Lowry and his former teammate DeMar DeRozan were interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, it is being reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that five teams, in particular, are showing a ton of interest in Lowry. These five franchises are the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

At this juncture, there is no telling where Lowry will end up, however, a sign and trade could be on the table especially with Ben Simmons Raptors rumors floating around NBA circles.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the NBA.

