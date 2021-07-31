After winning a title with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019, Kyle Lowry finally got the credit he deserves as one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Due to the fact that Lowry plays in Canada, he simply hasn't received the same shine as his peers. Despite this, he has risen above the crowd and has solidified himself as a player that will most likely have his jersey retired in Toronto. In fact, he'll probably even get a statue, all things considered.

Despite this, Lowry is now a free agent and he is looking to make a splash outside of Toronto. There are various teams who want Lowry, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers wanted Lowry too although now that they have Westbrook, Lowry is no longer in the cards.

According to Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth, the Miami Heat are now the frontrunner to sign Lowry. The Raptors star wants upwards of $30m million per year and the Heat have the money to make it happen, especially if they let go of Goran Dragic. Miami is an ideal destination for Lowry, who has experienced the cold winters of Canada for the better part of an entire decade.

Afseth also reported that the Pelicans and Mavericks still want Lowry, although, at this point, it seems pretty clear that Lowry would most likely go to the Heat if given the option.

With free agency beginning next week, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the NBA.