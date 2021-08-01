The Miami Heat are reportedly exploring a way to bring in former teammates Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Heat are exercising the $19.4 million option on Goran Dragic for the 2021-22 season, as part of a plan to send him to Toronto.

"The Heat's decision to pick up the $19.4M option on Goran Dragic's deal is a possible precursor in utilizing him as part of a potential sign-and-trade with Toronto for Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN," Woj tweeted, Sunday afternoon. "A Dragic sign-and-trade would need to include assets -- such as draft picks and/or young players -- to incentivize Raptors' involvement. TOR could decide to keep Dragic, or work a buyout, save money and allow him to play elsewhere."



Jason Miller / Getty Images

He added that the situation is "all fluid."

DeRozan is set to become a free agent on Monday and Marc Stein reports that Miami has significant interest in the former San Antonio Spurs star in addition to Lowry. As for DeRozan, other reports have stated that he is more interested in taking a pay cut to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers.

