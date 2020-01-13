Rapsody & PJ Morton Revisit "Eve" In "Afeni" Video

Rapsody extends Tupac's philosophy.

In her newest entry, Rapsody returns to the tracklist of her Eve album to pluck the soundtrack to her latest visual. This time around, she'siss alongside PJ Morton to deliver on the empowering selection. The cut, named after the mother of Tupac Shakur, Afeni Shakur, flips a sample of the late rapper's "Keep Ya Head Up" and extends on the same message found in the original track.

"It's a concept that I've wanted to do for years because 'Keep Ya Head Up' is one of my favorite songs. I remember how much that video and that song meant to me as a young girl," Rapsody tells Refinery29. "To see somebody in hip hop with such a strong voice like Tupac make a record that was specifically talking to Black women, and to talk to us the way he did [...] So when I came up with the concept for the album, I hit up my producers and said that I needed this specific piece of the song for the hook."