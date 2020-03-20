A New York rapper faces some serious charges. C-Rayz Walz, real name Waleed Shabazz, has reportedly been behind bars since December 2019. The Bronx emcee has been a popular figure in the underground hip hop community in New York City for quite some time, but his run-ins with the law haven't gone unnoticed. There was a physical altercation with a police officer years ago, and most recently, reports have surfaced that C-Rayz Walz has been indicted for rape and sodomy.

According to HipHopDX, the rapper was scheduled to return to court on April 15 for the felony rape charge, but that may be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Rebs K.P., manager to C-Rayz Walz, issued a statement about the charges. “At this current time, C-Rayz Walz can’t discuss or comment on this allegation,” Rebs K.P. said. “What I can say is that I have known C-Rayz Walz as both his manager and closest friend for six years. I have seen him devote the majority of his time to take care and provide for his son."

She added, “Walz put his music career on the back burner in order to be the best father he could be. Walz knows what it is like to grow up without a father figure, and also what a perilous time it is to be a black man in America."