Raphael Saadiq Shares Funky Up-Tempo Single "So Ready"

Music legend Raphael Saadiq has been readying the release of his forthcoming project, Jimmy Lee. Fans will have to wait until August 23 to receive the Tony! Toni! Toné! frontman's first solo album in eight years, but in anticipation of the big day, Saadiq has been steadily rolling out singles from the record. The first taste of what listeners can expect came in the form of a song titled "Something Keeps Calling" featuring Rob Bacon, and it was followed up by the Ernest Turner-assisted single "Glory to the Veins."

While Saadiq delivered more mellow-vibed tracks for his two previous drop-offs, on this third he switches things up for a funky, quicker-paced tempo. The song is said to have been written from the perspective of an addict with Saadiq sharing in a press release, "They know they need to stop and have tried countless times, but can’t."

Jimmy Lee was self-produced by Saadiq and the 53-year-old Grammy Award-winner will feature a handful of talented artists including Kendrick Lamar, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest), and Brook D’Leau on the album. Check out "So Ready" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I felt myself so alone

The blow was too strong

And then I broke your heart

I went too far

I move to the key of Brooklyn

Your love is where it's at

But then I broke your heart, my babe

I went too far

Girl, I never