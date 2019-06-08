mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raphael Saadiq Returns With "Something Keeps Calling" Featuring Rob Bacon

Erika Marie
June 08, 2019 00:04
CoverCover

Something Keeps Calling
Raphael Saadiq Feat. Rob Bacon

We're ready for his next solo project.


It's been eight years since Raphael Saadiq has blessed the world with a solo record, but the singer and former Tony! Toni! Toné! member is slated to drop a new project. The legendary artist will release Jimmy Lee, his 13-track album, on August 23. The Columbia Records project is the follow-up to his 2011 effort Stone Rollin' and Saadiq leads the way toward Jimmy Lee with his first single, "Something Keeps Calling" featuring Rob Bacon.

Jimmy Lee has an impressive list of features including Kendrick Lamar, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest), and Brook D’Leau. The project was self-produced by the 53-year-old, three-time Grammy Award-nominated artist. "Something Keeps Calling" is a mellow R&B vibe without the unnecessary additions that often complicate tracks, causing the talent to be suffocated. Hopefully, Saadiq will help introduce the return of classic R&B stylings that fans of all ages have loved, while also shifting with the ever-changing movement of the genre.

Raphael Saadiq Rob Bacon jimmy lee
