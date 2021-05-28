mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ransom & Royce Da 5’9" Team Up For New Lord Sear-Produced Song “Greed”

Kevin Goddard
May 28, 2021 16:27
Listen to new heat from Ransom & Royce Da 5'9" called "Greed."


Ransom continues to roll out new music ahead of his forthcoming Se7en project, dropping June 7th. After hitting us with “Gluttony” featuring Lloyd Banks last week, the Brooklyn emcee decides to come through today and share his latest offering called “Greed” featuring Royce Da 5’9”.

Over some jazzy production from Lord Sear, Ransom and Royce flex their lyrical prowess and showcase their impeccable delivery and flow, reminding everyone why they’re a couple of the best spitters in the game today. You may need to listen to this one a few times to fully appreciate and grasp the bars. Hit play and sound in the comments (below).

Quotable Lyrics:

I come outside when the streets darkÐµn
Try not to oblige when you hear greed talkin'
I'm Frank WhitÐµ, it's no plea bargain
King of my city, I'ma serve every damn fiend that I see walkin'
Don't be threatened, I teach lessons
Don't call me king, 'cause every king suffered a beheadin'
There's seven deadly sins, better preach, reverend

