Ransom & Royce Da 5’9" Team Up For New Lord Sear-Produced Song “Greed”

Ransom continues to roll out new music ahead of his forthcoming Se7en project, dropping June 7th. After hitting us with “Gluttony” featuring Lloyd Banks last week, the Brooklyn emcee decides to come through today and share his latest offering called “Greed” featuring Royce Da 5’9”.

Over some jazzy production from Lord Sear, Ransom and Royce flex their lyrical prowess and showcase their impeccable delivery and flow, reminding everyone why they’re a couple of the best spitters in the game today. You may need to listen to this one a few times to fully appreciate and grasp the bars. Hit play and sound in the comments (below).

Quotable Lyrics:

I come outside when the streets darkÐµn

Try not to oblige when you hear greed talkin'

I'm Frank WhitÐµ, it's no plea bargain

King of my city, I'ma serve every damn fiend that I see walkin'

Don't be threatened, I teach lessons

Don't call me king, 'cause every king suffered a beheadin'

There's seven deadly sins, better preach, reverend