Ransom & Lloyd Banks Spit Bars On "Gluttony"

Anybody who remembers David Fincher's classic film Se7en can likely recall the gruesome opening murder scene. Clearly, Ransom and Lloyd Banks do, having reimagined it for the artwork of their new duet "Gluttony." Perhaps appropriate, as both emcees proceed to slowly kill the track with a steady diet of bar after bar, a hint of the macabre madness to come on Ransom's upcoming SE7EN mixtape.

Over a backdrop laced by V DON & NLCK, who conjure up a spooky blend of pianos and boom-bap drums, Ransom sets it off. "It's bout time, there's always an opinion when n***as doubt mine," he raps. "I shoot perfect from three, and they say you missed from the foul-line / I get sick with these foul lines, the shotty erase your thoughts and blow out minds." Banks tags in to slam the nail into the coffin, warming up for COTI with a furious verse. "Palace to raise my daughters in," he raps, whipping up a rapid-fire flow. "Watch your step for the screws I'm missin' / crew conditions, few collisions / spin your block for superstition."

Check out the latest from Banks and Ransom now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It's bout time, there's always an opinion when n***as doubt mine

I shoot perfect from three, and they say you missed from the foul-line

I get sick with these foul lines, the shotty erase your thoughts and blow out minds

