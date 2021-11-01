R&B Vocalist Thuy Shares Her Debut EP, “i hope u see this”

Over the weekend, thuy dropped off her debut EP, i hope u see this. The singer says she came up with the name “because it encapsulates all the songs themes in just one phrase.” The 9-track project sees the up and coming singer captivate listeners, using her soothing vocals to draw you in over the melodic beats.

“I hope my ex’s see how much I’ve grown since them and how much the experience allowed me the opportunity to become a better lover for the next person. I hope my current partner sees how much I love and appreciate them. But, more importantly I hope younger thuy sees all that she’s accomplished and continues to keep working towards her dreams.”

The “111” singer also shared that, when putting the EP together, she was far less concerned with figuring out which tracks sound good in what order than she was with trying to tell a cohesive story. “You’ll hear my process of going through a bad relationship, to finding myself again, and then falling in love all over again.”

“My goal is that you’ll hear the project and feel like you’re going through this journey along side me and I hope it helps u with whatever u may be going through,” she captioned an Instagram post from last week.

If you’re an R&B fan, we definitely suggest you stream i hope u see this ASAP.

Tracklist:

1. trippin’

2. chances (feat. DCMBR)

3. in my head

4. figured u out

5. in my bag

6. ride for me (feat. John Concepcion)

7. universe

8. u got me

9. i hope u see this