mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ramriddlz Plays With Astrology On "Savittarius"

Alexander Cole
November 01, 2020 10:50
199 Views
01
0
Image via RamriddlzImage via Ramriddlz
Image via Ramriddlz

Savittarius
Ramriddlz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Canadian artist is back with a brand new single called "Savittarius."


Ramriddlz has been making a name for himself over the last few years. The Canadian artist has been known to deliver some catchy vocal lines and tracks that have helped to rally a cult fanbase. Ramriddlz has been steadily dropping new music over on his Soundcloud page and recently, he dropped a brand new single called "Savittarius."

With this new track, the artist decides to explore the world of astrology as he sings about being a "Savittarius," which is really supposed to be a "Sagittarius," but we digress. Meanwhile, he is trying to woo a Pisces although it's clear that they weren't as compatible as they were hoping. Throughout the song, we get some Travis Scott reference and even La Flame's signature "It's Lit" ad-lib.

All of this makes for a solid track, that you can check out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch I'm a Savittarius, she a Pisces
She nothing like me
I'm just curious, do you wanna wife me?
Is it cuz I'm icy?

 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  199
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Ramriddlz new song new music savittarius
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ramriddlz Plays With Astrology On "Savittarius"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject