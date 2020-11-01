Ramriddlz Plays With Astrology On "Savittarius"

Ramriddlz has been making a name for himself over the last few years. The Canadian artist has been known to deliver some catchy vocal lines and tracks that have helped to rally a cult fanbase. Ramriddlz has been steadily dropping new music over on his Soundcloud page and recently, he dropped a brand new single called "Savittarius."

With this new track, the artist decides to explore the world of astrology as he sings about being a "Savittarius," which is really supposed to be a "Sagittarius," but we digress. Meanwhile, he is trying to woo a Pisces although it's clear that they weren't as compatible as they were hoping. Throughout the song, we get some Travis Scott reference and even La Flame's signature "It's Lit" ad-lib.

All of this makes for a solid track, that you can check out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch I'm a Savittarius, she a Pisces

She nothing like me

I'm just curious, do you wanna wife me?

Is it cuz I'm icy?