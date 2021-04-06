The rap game has been calling for Ralo's release in more ways than one. Last week, it was reported that artists like Drake and Meek Mill signed off on a letter to President Biden asking to grant clemency for Ralo. "On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for nonviolent marijuana offense," the letter reads.

According to TMZ, it seems like the plea for Ralo's freedom could come into fruition under the Biden administration's clemency program that's in the works. Activist Weldon Angelos joined TMZ Live today where he explained that the White House reached out to him regarding this program that would benefit non-violent cannabis offenses.

In the case of Ralo, who was charged on conspiracy charges after police said they discovered 444 lbs. of cannabis on his private jet, Weldon said the rapper was arrested "for violating the same federal statute many entrepreneurs and corporations violate every day in 36 states across the country, who are not subject to federal prosecution."

Weldon explained that if Biden pulls through on this, he hopes that it would be on a larger scale of what happened during the previous administration. "If this clemency program is launched, this would apply to people like Ralo," Weldon explained before mentioning some of Trump's efforts.

Check the full video below.

[Via]