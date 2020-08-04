Rakim's Son Tahmell Releases Debut Album "Home"

We know Rakim as one of the greatest rappers of all-time. Can his son live up to the legacy that his father rooted?

Taking over the family business, Tahmell is ready to make an impact on the rap game. The 22-year-old has been forging his own career in music and he's finally ready to come through with his official debut studio album, Home.

As you can imagine, the pressure must be high for Tahmell. Still, he sounds like a natural on the mic. While his punchlines may not be as sharp as Rakim, he does a great job of selecting beats for him to shine over, telling his own story in his rhymes.

Listen to Tahmell's debut below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Ballerina

2. 1995 (feat. JabLR)

3. Bubble

4. Clothes Off (feat. Mayne Won)

5. Fuck You Mean (feat. Big Stat)

6. I Rap 2

7. Not Enough

8. On God

9. The Town (feat. Killa Mec)

10. Thank You