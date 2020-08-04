mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rakim's Son Tahmell Releases Debut Album "Home"

Alex Zidel
August 04, 2020 12:07
112 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Home
Tahmell

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tahmell makes his grand introduction with his debut album "Home."


We know Rakim as one of the greatest rappers of all-time. Can his son live up to the legacy that his father rooted?

Taking over the family business, Tahmell is ready to make an impact on the rap game. The 22-year-old has been forging his own career in music and he's finally ready to come through with his official debut studio album, Home.

As you can imagine, the pressure must be high for Tahmell. Still, he sounds like a natural on the mic. While his punchlines may not be as sharp as Rakim, he does a great job of selecting beats for him to shine over, telling his own story in his rhymes.

Listen to Tahmell's debut below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Ballerina
2. 1995 (feat. JabLR)
3. Bubble
4. Clothes Off (feat. Mayne Won)
5. Fuck You Mean (feat. Big Stat)
6. I Rap 2
7. Not Enough
8. On God
9. The Town (feat. Killa Mec)
10. Thank You

Tahmell Rakim son new music debut album home
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rakim's Son Tahmell Releases Debut Album "Home"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject