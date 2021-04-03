Rajon Rondo won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers last year, but now he's with the Clippers. The Clippers got Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade involving Lou Williams at the trade deadline on March 25.

Although the Lakers and Clippers are rivals, Rondo said coming back to the city hasn't been a bad thing. "It's different," Rondo told ESPN. "It is a rivalry here in Los Angeles. But for the most part, I have been getting a bunch of 'welcome back's.' It is different coming back to LA being a champion." Rondo will debut against the Lakers for his first game as a Clipper.

Clippers' coach Tyronn Lue is dealing with a team plagued by injuries, much like the Lakers. So he's ready to put Rondo in the game. "Just kind of plugging him in, just seeing what he picks up," Lue said of Rondo. "It's easy to go through plays in practice, but then you got a game on the fly, it is a little different. And I know how smart he is. Just seeing what he picks up and just seeing what we can incorporate while he is in the game and just try to go from there. It is going to be good to see him get on the floor."

