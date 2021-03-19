Lonzo Ball has made a lot of noise throughout his short NBA career, even if that noise hasn't always been extremely positive. He is in the midst of his fourth season, and rumors have been swirling when it comes to trade deadline movement. Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans don't seem like the best match these days, and even LaVar Ball is calling for his son to be dealt.

Now, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, it seems as though the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to make a play on Lonzo. The team has needed a playmaking point guard for a while now, and Ball would be the perfect move to make this Clippers team that much better on offense and defense.

As Stein noted, such a trade would probably need a third team, although there are always teams looking to make these kinds of deals at the deadline. If Lonzo is truly unhappy in NOLA, it serves the Pelicans' best interests to trade him and March 25th presents the best opportunity for that.

There are no guarantees as to what happens here, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates surrounding the trade deadline.

Justin Ford/Getty Images