Lou Williams has been having some struggles with the Los Angeles Clippers so far this season. There have been rumors that Williams could be a part of a huge trade at the deadline, and with the deadline just a couple of minutes away, it turns out the Clippers were able to get something done.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers have sent Williams to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rajon Rondo. The Clippers are also giving the Hawks a couple of second-round picks as a way to sweeten the deal. Needless to say, the Clippers really wanted Rondo's experience on the roster, which will serve them well come playoff time.

The Clippers have needed a point guard for a while now and with the playoffs just a few months away, Rondo is easily the best player the Clippers could ask for. While Williams was great offensively for the team in the past, there is no denying that the Clippers have improved their roster in a significant way.

So far, the trade deadline has been filled with big moves and it seems like more will be coming down the pipeline in just a few minutes as teams wrap up their talks. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images