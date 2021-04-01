Andre Drummond was the big pick up for the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend as they acquired the player following a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis out with injuries, the Lakers were in desperate need of some help and Drummond was going to be the player to provide it. Last night, Drummond got to make his debut with the team, and in the end, it turned out to be a colossal disappointment as the Lakers lost, all while Drummond got injured.

In a freak play, Drummond had his toe stepped on by Brook Lopez. According to Ryan Ward of Clutch Points, Drummond said that the injury was gruesome as he actually lost a complete toenail. Drummond notes he's had it happen before but this was the most painful one yet.

Drummond didn't say when he would be back although this is an injury that players have missed time for, in the past. Needless to say, this is the worst possible way for Drummond's Lakers career to begin, especially since they need him more than ever.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Lakers are losing ground in the Western Conference, and they're going to need to pick it up sooner rather than later.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images