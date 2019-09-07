Jon Gruden just spoke to the press for the first time after the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown just hours ago. "We just have exhausted everything. We tried every way possible to make it work," the Raiders coach said.

Gruden went on to express regret about not having the opportunity to coach Brown in a Raider uniform, saying “Very disappointing in my career as a coach. I really looked forward to coaching him but it’s not going to happen.”

He continued, “All I'm going to say, is that it is disappointing. I'm really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. I'm sorry it didn't. I apologize, but I will tell you that I am very proud of what we did as an organization to try. And I wish Antonio nothing but the best. And I'm sorry we never got a chance to see Antonio in the Silver & Black."

His voice grew slightly agitated as he finished saying, “I’m not going to sit here and talk about it all day. We’ve got twelve rookies. We’ve got a lot to be excited about and I wish Antonio the very best.”

The press conference continued with Gruden being pressed about Brown. In response to another question, Gurden said, “Like I said, it’s time to move on. We’ve got to get ready for Monday night.”