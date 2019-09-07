Antonio Brown has officially been released by the Oakland Raiders. After endless drama, a substantial fine, and voiding of his guaranteed salary, the team has now officially released the super-star wide receiver. At noon today, the team’s official twitter account tweeted out, “The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today.”

Brown initially posted on Instagram this morning demanding to be released by the team. Soon after, he sent an email to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, saying there is “no way” he will be playing for the Oakland Raiders after they took the guarantees out of his contract. “No way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.” he wrote.

It seems Brown has gotten his wish and has been released by the team. As for where he will land next, no one can be sure, but sadly, his talents certainly won’t demand an equally lucrative contract to that which he just lost. The event has left Twitter users shocked. Some fans feel bad for the talented player while others are clowning him for his actions. Some even feel CTE is to blame for his recent behavior. Check out some of the most interesting reactions below.