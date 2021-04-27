When it comes to hip-hop history, one of the most compelling origin stories has to center around the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan. There's a reason it has been so often covered, be it in the substantial documentary Wu-Tang: Of Mics & Men or the dramatic Hulu original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Still, there remains plenty to unpack on an individual level, and Raekwon The Chef has come forward to announce his brand new autobiography From Staircase To Stage.

Taking to Instagram to spread the word, Rae teased a little bit of what's to come while unveiling the cover art and a brief synopsis. "A story of a kid from Staten Island who faced countless adversities to then connect with one of the biggest hip hop groups on the planet !!!" he captions. "To my Fans across the globe.... this is my story to you... I need y’all to grab this."

Written alongside Anthony Bozza, an official description of From Staircase To Stage reads as follows:

For the first time, Raekwon tells his full story, from struggling through poverty to make ends meet to turning a hobby into a legacy. The Wu-Tang story is dense, complex, and full of drama, and here nothing is off limits: the group’s underground origins, secrets behind songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck,” and what it took to be one of the first hip-hop groups to break into the mainstream. Raekwon also dives deep into the making of his meticulous solo albums—particularly the classic Only Built 4 Cuban Linx—and talks about how spirituality and fatherhood continue to inspire his unstoppable creative process.

Given that Raekwon is easily one of the game's most elite and esteemed lyricists, a first-hand account of his origin story should be essential reading for any hip-hop head. And to think, it's dropping on November 9th, right around the corner from gifting season. Do you think you'll be tuning in to secure a copy of this one?

Bob Berg/Getty Images