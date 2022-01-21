It seems recency bias has the internet in a bit of a chokehold these days; if you're out of sight, then you're out of mind, and that creates some of the worst comparisons in any field. And music is no different. The latest case of recency bias took place on Twitter, of course, and involved a questionable take, of course. Thursday, I saw Rae Sremmurd being the topic of a comparison that involved the legendary rap duo Outkast. Yes, Outkast, Andre 3000, and Big Boi.

The Mississippi duo found themselves being directly compared to Outkast as a viral tweet insisted that "rae sremmurd are a better duo than outkast." Being quite the controversial take and being that this opinion was stated on Twitter, the rebuttals were swift and relentless. But there were even some laughs involved with the viral tweet as Rae Sreemurd themselves offered their opinion on the hot take. "Y'all gotta chill," said the Rae Sremmurd account, doubling down on the matter with a laughing emoji for extra effect.

Although it seems this comparison came out of the bizarre confines of the internet, it isn't the first time the duo were compared to OutKast. Mike-Will-Made-It's artists were first asked about the comparisons during an interview with NME back in 2018. “Shout-out to OutKast man, they’re some originals in the game, so you can never compare us,” Jxmmi said when asked about the iconic Hip-Hop duo. “But I think that Rae Sremmurd are doing our own thing, in our own way, in our era of time and music. But OutKast is a great group, and we really like them, you know what I’m saying?”

Driving the point home a bit further, Swae then offered his insight on the matter, saying, “I think the game is trying to turn us to some OutKast [comparisons], and there’s a lot of hate and hating on us going on because we’re doing our own thing and we’re in our own lane. They tried to turn Rae Sremmurd into OutKast and count us out, so we had to come out and remind them that, ‘Look, we’re here to stay.’”

OutKast comparisons aside, Rae Sremmurd has been hard at work, putting together the final touches on their highly anticipated SREMMLIFE4.

Are you excited about SREMMLIFE4? Where would you rank Rae Sremmurd as the best duo? Sound off in the comments below.