R-Mean, Berner, & AD Blaze Through Cali In "Smoke Smoke" Visual

Beaches, models, and some sticky-icky is all they need.

It's all about Cali living in the music video for "Smoke Smoke." R-Mean and Berner reunite as they link-up with AD to glide through a single about kicking back and blazing up. The track was first shared months ago, and the recently-released first-person perspective visual shows what life is like for the artists: cruising down L.A.'s Pacific Coast Highway with a few models, catching some sun and sand at the beach, and vibing with friends at Cookies on Melrose.

R-Mean took to Instagram to not only celebrate the release of "Smoke Smoke," but to boast about his end of the year Spotify stats. He amassed over 4.3 million streams this year with 1.1 million listeners, and he's ready to unload more music he has in the vault. "Grateful... Can’t wait to start releasing what I got in the clip!" the rapper wrote. "Let’s keep growing. Thank You." Check out "Smoke Smoke" and let us know what you think.