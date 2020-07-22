R-Mean & Berner Connect With Chris Webby On "Real Sh*t"

R-Mean and Berner have been slowly unleashing new music off of their joint project over the past few weeks. Today, they're back with another one. The pair teamed up with Chris Webby for their new single, "Real Shit" which we're debuting exclusively on HNHH today. "Real Shit" is the latest record from R-Mean and Berner following the Styles P-assisted, "Mafia" and "On God" ft. Dave East.

"When you travel with people you get to know someone on a deeper level. Both Berner and Chris Webby have taken me on tour with them and it's been a blessing to get to know these brothers on a day to day basis passed just superficial artist to artist relationships," R-Mean said about the latest collab. "I've learned a lot from both these guys by watching their independent grind and am continuously inspired by seeing how they've been able to become very successful financially as independent artists. And I can proudly say I'm on a similar path now myself. "Real Shit" talks about exactly that... the hustle and the grind as an independent artist and/or hustler on a journey to get it poppin. Shout out Stinje with the vintage nostalgic sounding beat!"

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pay my dues and showed you real grit

Shouts to B-Real for no fuckin' reason

'Cept for being real, shit

It's hard to keep up, I be smokin' on my own pace

Bern, I got the Henny, nauseous and it's a whole case