R. Kelly was convicted of racketeering charges in New York but his legal issues are far from over. A trial date has officially been set in August 2022 for Kelly's federal charges in Chicago which include child pornography and obstruction of justice.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber is said to have wanted to order an earlier trial date but Steven Greenberg, along with another one of Kelly's attorneys, had cases scheduled throughout July. Kelly and his two co-defendants, Derrell McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, trial are expected to last from three to four weeks, their attorneys said. Kelly was listening in on the conference call, though he didn't make any comments.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ahead of his Aug. 1st trial date, Kelly will return in front of a judge for his sentencing in New York on May 4th. The singer is facing a life sentence related to the racketeering charges.

In addition to federal charges in Chicago, Kelly's facing four indictments accusing him of sexual abuse in a state court in Chicago. He's also accused of being the leader of a child prostitution ring in Minnesota.

While Kelly is likely never going to be able to record new music, it was reported that there was a boost in sales in his catalog of up to 500% after his New York conviction.

We will keep you posted on more information regarding R. Kelly's trial.

