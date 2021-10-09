Regardless of his recent conviction, R. Kelly's musical impact remains unshaken. We've been keeping you updated on the ongoing cases against R. Kelly, including his recent New York trial where the disgraced singer faced accusations related to sex crimes and sex trafficking. Kelly and his legal team have continuously denied those allegations, insisting that the singer is the latest celebrity victim who has been targeted by both accusers and the authorities.

Music fans have debated whether or not it is appropriate for people to listen to Kelly's catalog, and an overwhelming number of fans remain dedicated to the singer. According to reports, since Kelly was found guilty, his music sales have skyrocketed.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

YouTube recently shared that they made the decision to remove Kelly's two channels, although his catalog can still be accessed through YouTube Music. Since Kelly's conviction on September 27, the New York Post reports that his fans have been streaming his hits like crazy. Kelly's sales have increased by 517 percent, and when Rolling Stone compared this year to 2017, they reported: “In 2017, Kelly was averaging around 5.4 million on-demand audio streams per week, and this year he’s averaged around 6.4 million.”

R. Kelly will face sentencing next year, as he is slated to return to court in early May. His fans continue to take to social media to defend him against the allegations. He reportedly faces charges and trials in other states.

