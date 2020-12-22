R. Kelly has been incarcerated for nearly two years at this point as he awaits trial for several cases in connection to allegations of sexual abuse. The singer's attempts to be released from prison as he awaits trial has been thwarted on numerous occasions, even after he was attacked in prison. Kelly's trial was set to take place this year but the coronavirus pandemic put that on hold.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber set a September 13th, 2021 date for R. Kelly's federal case in Chicago. However, Judge Harry Leinenweber confirmed the trial date is "not set in stone" due to the unpredictability of the virus. The singer is charged with child pornography and obstruction of justice in relation to his 2008 prosecution. The indictment alleges Kelly bribed a key witness in the trial with six-figures and expensive gifts.

Prior to this, a judge in Kelly's racketeering case in Brooklyn set a trial date for April 7th, 2021. The judge recently decided to keep the jurors partially anonymous and sequestered. Prosecutors told the judge that some of the evidence in the Brooklyn case could leave jurors under the impression that Kellz is “capable of inflicting violence," particularly due to the allegations in his Chicago case.

Along with R. Kelly, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, former managers of the singer, are also charged in the case.

