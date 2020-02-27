Another day, another problem for R. Kelly who just defaulted in court after another no-show. According to PageSix, Heather Williams, a woman who filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly for sexual assault, was granted a default judgment against the singer who she claimed lured her into engaging in sexual activity him when she was 16-years-old after meeting him in Chicago. Kelly has not shown up since the suit was filed. A lawyer for Williams said that a final hearing has been set for March 10th.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Kells, this arrived just a few days after his former landlord in Chicago alleged that he owes $3.4M in back rent for the studio space he was renting out. Kelly's been facing a tremendous amount of trouble over the past year over this studio. In early 2019, he was hit with heavy fines after it was revealed that the space was being used for more than just recording.

Despite the fact that things have been going south for him for a minute, his lawyer reportedly got him a bail hearing which is set for March 5th. Kelly's lawyer argued that the singer never missed a court date in relation to his previous child pornography case. His lawyer also said that they would make sure that Kelly's use of the internet and social media was limited and that he wear a monitoring device.