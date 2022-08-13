Just before R. Kelly was sentenced to prison for 30 years after being found guilty of sex crimes and racketeering charges, he and Joycelyn Savage got engaged. Despite Savage's claims that she loved Kelly and supported him, her family had doubts that the engagement was real. "she never made the engagement known to the family, and they've never even spoken about the possibility beforehand," said the family's attorney.

Now, Savage says that she is carrying R. Kelly's baby. In her new tell all book which was obtained by the New York Post, Savage described the discovery of her pregnancy. "I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting," she writes in the book, called Love and Joy of Robert.

"It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life," she continues. "Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us."

In an interview with the Post, Savage said that Kelly agreed for her to share a photo of their child's ultrasound. She also added that he had read the book and approved its publication. "Robert approved the book and his team has read it through. I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened," Savage said. "However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets."

Savage is currently living in one of the R&B singer's condos.

