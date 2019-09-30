Once again, R. Kelly is trying to hardest to get out of jail. This story has been developing for well over a year. In fact, depending on how far back you feel like going, this tale has been coming about for decades. The disgraced singer was the subject of a scathing docu-series, which inspected the stories of his numerous accusers. In case you're totally unaware of what's been going on, R. Kelly has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault. A number of his accusers were underage when the incidents took place. Kelly is currently in jail as he awaits his trials to begin but, if it were up to him, he'd be back home in Chicago with his two girlfriends.



According to TMZ, the talented vocalist and his team of lawyers officially filed court documents requesting his release from jail because he is allegedly not receiving proper care. His lawyers are saying that he has several health conditions that have gone untreated since entering into police custody and it's all taking a toll on his general wellbeing. Among the difficulties Kelly is reportedly having are numbness in one of his hands, anxiety, an untreated hernia, and more.

The papers also refer to Kelly's living conditions as "stifling." The source notes that his lawyers have disallowed both of his girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, from visiting him at the same time. Only one of the ladies is allowed on his visiting list, which can be switched after ninety days.

The judge has yet to rule.



