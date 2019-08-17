R. Kelly's currently locked up as he awaits trial. While he's maintained his innocence, it seems like more of an effort to convince himself than the rest of us. At the end of the day, these allegations have been swirling around for over 20 years so it seems more than likely that he is guilty of the crimes he's been accused of. Over the past few years, new allegations of the singer exposing his alleged victims to STDs have swirled around. Again, he and his team have denied such claims but now, there's actual evidence proving that the singer is infected.

According to documents obtained by Bossip, the singer did indeed expose several women to STDs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said the singer's health and medical records indicate that the victims who accused Kelly of infecting them have proof to back up their claims. The singer was reportedly exposing several women to herpes. His team previously said there's “zero evidence" to the claims made by the accusers.

Aside from his medical records, the feds are digging up dirt on Kelly to make sure he's put behind bars. The government said they have bank statements, airline, Uber and hotel receipts that seem to prove the singer and his team flew girls from state to state. Additionally, officials sent search warrants to Apple Inc. & AT&T for Kelly's records.