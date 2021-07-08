Disgraced r&b singer R. Kellyhas numerous ongoing legal battles right now, including a federal sex trafficking case in which Kelly has been accused of using his team to recruit women for sex and other activities. These allegations have been going on for years, and now, Kelly is going to be on trial for them.

In fact, Kelly was recently moved to a brand new prison where he has had to face a quarantine due to COVID-19. Today, Kelly's lawyers stood in front of the judge in New York City where they requested that their client be released on bail so that he could spend more time with his legal team. According to Billboard, the judge said no to the query and noted that the lawyers will be able to talk to the singer as much as they want.

As for the actual sex trafficking trial, a jury selection is supposed to go down on August 9th. In most cases, the trial would begin right after the jury selection, however, the judge has pushed the start date back to August 18th since Kelly has had to deal with the prolonged quarantine.

Regardless, this is set to be a huge trial for the singer, as he could very well go to jail for a long time if convicted. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on Kelly's legal battles.

