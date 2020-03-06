Nothing can surprise us anymore in the outrageous case surrounding R. Kelly. Earlier today, it was revealed that his Chicago trial would be postponed until October 2020 after over one-hundred electronic devices were seized from a secret storage unit. It seemed as though the entire world was against the disgraced singer, save for his two girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary but, several months ago, Clary decided to sever ties with the criminal and she is now speaking out about her own history of abuse from him. According to The Blast, things were even worse than previously detailed.

In a yet-to-be-released documentary about R. Kelly, Azriel Clary can be seen and heard speaking about the things she was forced to do while living with the singer.



Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

"He has a video of me, um, he made me do this video of me doing a number 2 in a cup, and then eating it out of the cup," she tells federal authorities about some of the evidence presented in his case.

In addition to the nasty confession, a prison phone call between Azriel Clary and R. Kelly is featured in the trailer, where we hear the singer sobbing and telling his ex-girlfriend that he loves her.

Clary has been telling her story in sections since December when she left R. Kelly's Chicago apartment. Watch the teaser clip below.