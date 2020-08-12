Quincy Goes On Vacation In The Visual To "Aye Yo" Single

Back with a catchy island-inspired jam is Quincy. Kim Porter's eldest son has been creating music for some time now, and he's returned with his latest single, "Aye Yo." The song itself has a vibe that's fitting for a vacation, but unfortunately, most people are opting to stay safe and not travel at the moment while they await news of COVID-19's end.

Along with the song's release, Quincy also delivers the single's music video. Recorded in front of a green screen, Quincy digitally takes viewers on a trip to a European city with an ocean view. It's unclear if it's Italy or possibly Greece, but considering he consistently talks about his love for the former—and Italian women—we wouldn't be surprised if the visuals were nabbed from Bel Paese. Check out Quincy's "Aye Yo" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't need no jacket, you can stand in the rain

If you I do it once, you gon' want it again

Gimme an hour, you'll be wearing my chain

You and I gon' change the game