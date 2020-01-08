It's only a week into the new year and more news of death has been revealed. This time, AP reports that 26-year-old Andrew Burkle, son of billionaire Ronald Burkle, was found dead on Monday. The Burkle family shared the tragic news in a statement. “It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” they said. “Andrew was known as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and strong work ethic.”

Ronald is reportedly the co-owner of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, the founder and managing partner of an investment firm, and an investor in an MLS team, just to name a few business dealings. According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, emergency responders were told that there was an unconscious man at home. Andrew was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Diddy's son Quincy, a good friend of Andrew's, shared on his Instagram Story that he and Andrew just made plans to meet up today. "We were supposed to be together right now talking genius things 2020," Quincy wrote over a screenshot of his text conversation. "This hurt. A true friend. You will be missed Andrew."