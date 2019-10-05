Quincy Brown Taps His Brother King Combs For "Options" Single

It's a family affair as brothers Quincy Brown and Christian Combs have joined forces to release their new single "Options." Christian, who goes by the stage name King Combs, opens the track by once again sounding eerily similar to his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The young rapper shared his Cyncerely, C³ project earlier this year and has continued to roll out singles including "Surf" with City Girls, Tee Grizzley, and AZChike; and "The West" featuring 03 Greedo and Kai Ca$h.

Quincy has been releasing some music of his own as he's dropped "Coming Off Strong" this year along with "Special" featuring his former Star co-star Ryan Destiny. On "Options," the fellas spin tales about looking for the perfect woman but not being able to find her, so in the meantime, they're going to take advantage of the options they have before them. Give it a spin and drop your thoughts about the familial collaboration in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Where you at? Prolly somewhere in the tropics

But I hope that I find yo ass by the time that I drop this

I only drop hits

and when I find you I'm diving in like the Loch Ness