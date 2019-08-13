King Combs, Yung Miami, Tee Grizzley, AZChike Throw A Wild Party For "Surf" Summer Single

Even YouTube makes sure you're old enough to watch this.

At first glance, King Combs' music video for "Surf" looks like an Uncle Luke or 2 Live Crew production from the 1990s. The track comes from Combs' March release Cyncerely, C³, an EP follow-up to his 2018 mixtape 90s Baby. On "Surf," Combs united with AZChike, Tee Grizzley, and City Girls' Yung Miami for a raunchy turn-up track that's poised to be a summer party jam. All of the featured artists make an appearance in the video, including a pregnant Yung Miami who stays away from the fray as she delivers her raps to the camera.

The adults-only visual features bikini-clad women twerking at every corner in an epic outdoor pool party. It's obvious that Diddy's youngest son hopes to follow in his father's footsteps as it pertains to acquiring musical successes, so Cyncerely, C³ is a project that he hopes to be but one of many stepping stones. Of course, with a new generation of rap within our midst, Diddy's young doppelganger may be the spitting image of his father, but he certainly is carving out his own space, with his own style, in the industry.