King Combs, Kai Ca$h, & 03 Greedo Vibe Out On "The West"

The music video blends elements of both coasts.

Diddy's youngest son wants everyone to know that he's the next big thing in hip hop, so the 21-year-old recently dropped off two new music videos. We previously reported on the visual for his party anthem "Surf" featuring AZChike, Tee Grizzley, and City Girls' Yung Miami that shows the rappers at a 2 Live Crew-esque pool party. Combs' track "The West" has a more laid back vibe, and while the accompanying music video does feature a handful of video vixens, the crew is much tamer this go 'round. Rapper 03 Greedo makes an appearance on the single even though he's currently serving out a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking and gun possession charges. He takes a moment to mention his case with lines like, "I took a deal just to beat that indictment."

Both tracks are from Combs' March EP release Cyncerely, C³, a prequel to what fans are anticipating to be the Bad Boy Records resurgence project from the son of hip hop royalty. There hasn't been any formal announcement on when we can expect a studio album from the 21-year-old rapper, but we assume that he's currently working on something that will make the world, and his father, proud.