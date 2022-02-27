Mick Jagger, Questlove, Black Thought, and more are executive producing a new documentary series about the legendary singer, James Brown, for A&E Network. James Brown: Say It Loud is expected to premiere in 2023.

The docuseries will include interviews with friends, family, and collaborators as well as never-before-seen archival footage. It will be directed by Deborah Riley Draper, who previously worked on The Legacy of Black Wall Street.



Hulton Archive / Getty Images

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a statement. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”

Jagger says that he's “thrilled” to be working on the docuseries.

“He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement," Jagger said in a statement. "I have always admired James and learned so much from him.”

Back in 2014, Jagger served as a producer on HBO's Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown.

