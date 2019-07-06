He's created films that are considered to be Hollywood classics, but Quentin Tarantino believes it's time for him to hang up his hat. The famed filmmaker is responsible for iconic movies including Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Jackie Brown, Inglourious Basterds, From Dusk till Dawn, Natural Born Killers, the Kill Bill series, and Django Unchained. It's rumored that Tarantino is completing his body of work with a film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a movie that will be screened at his Los Angeles theater, New Beverly Cinema, in just a few weeks.

However, there's a "deranged man" who is making life difficult for the filmmaker and his New Beverly Cinema staff, according to The Blast. They claim to have obtained documents that show a restraining order had to be issued against the man by the theater's manager because the stalker has threatened to execute violence against patrons. The unnamed man was reportedly first banned from the cinema because he was harassing female guests. After he was kicked out and told not to come back, he took to the internet where he threated gun violence.