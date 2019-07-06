An unnamed man has a restraining order issued against him.
He's created films that are considered to be Hollywood classics, but Quentin Tarantino believes it's time for him to hang up his hat. The famed filmmaker is responsible for iconic movies including Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Jackie Brown, Inglourious Basterds, From Dusk till Dawn, Natural Born Killers, the Kill Bill series, and Django Unchained. It's rumored that Tarantino is completing his body of work with a film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a movie that will be screened at his Los Angeles theater, New Beverly Cinema, in just a few weeks.
However, there's a "deranged man" who is making life difficult for the filmmaker and his New Beverly Cinema staff, according to The Blast. They claim to have obtained documents that show a restraining order had to be issued against the man by the theater's manager because the stalker has threatened to execute violence against patrons. The unnamed man was reportedly first banned from the cinema because he was harassing female guests. After he was kicked out and told not to come back, he took to the internet where he threated gun violence.
"All Millennials should be mass murdered," the man, who repeatedly referenced Charles Manson, wrote in a text. The Blast also states that the documents show the man told the public to stay away from New Beverly Cinema on July 25 because he planned on doing something violent "that would make him famous."
The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the matter through their Threat Management Unit. The stalker allegedly has Tarantino's home address as well as the phone numbers of the cinema's staff members. The venue's management has stated that the man is doing everything he can to speak to Tarantino in person.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood—which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino—is slated for release on July 26. Check out the trailer for the film below.