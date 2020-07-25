Queen Naija Is Done With The Drama On "Pack Lite"

It's crazy to think with as much success as Queen Naija has amassed throughout her career, the singer has yet to share her debut full-length studio album. The social media star ad R&B songstress is a Platinum-certified artist who has continued to release music over the years, and on Friday (July 24), she returned with another single. "Pack Lite" will reportedly be included on her forthcoming debut, and if the album sounds anything like her recent release, it's sure to be a hit.

"Pack Lite" cones after Queen Naija's single "Butterflies Pt. 2" and the remix featuring Wale. The singer was also recently featured on Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim of the Moon (Deluxe) where she makes a praiseworthy appearance on "Yea Yea." Give "Pack Lite" by the 24-year-old singer a few spins and let us know if you're rocking with the Detroit native's latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

See I don't got the time or the patience

To deal with your sh*t today

You've been walkin' around with a stank attitude

Like your sh*t don't stink

I don't give you no trouble on most days but I will today

I been holdin' my tongue, got the right to be in my feels today