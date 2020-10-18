mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Queen Naija Delivers Smooth Slow Jam With "Love Language"

Alexander Cole
October 18, 2020 09:06
238 Views
13
0
Image via Queen NaijaImage via Queen Naija
Image via Queen Naija

Love Language
Queen Naija

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Queen Naija has no time to waste on "Love Language."


With the Fall season upon us, music listeners are looking for some sweet r&b and soul tracks that will help get them through cuffing season. There are plenty of great artists in the r&b space right now, including Queen Naija who is gearing up to release a brand new album on October 30th. To support the release of this project, she has been dropping singles, including her latest called "Love Language."

In this track, Queen Naija has no time to waste as she reveals her intentions from the jump. The singer wants the man she is after to come over and show her a good time. This is all conveyed over a dreamy instrumental while Naija's vocals soar over top. It's a great slow jam to add to any playlist, and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I want your undivided attention
To release all this tension
Now come and tell me you miss it
Before I go missin’
Must I remind you that I got these n****s wishin’
Been actin’ funny, baby, why you actin’ different?

Queen Naija
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  0
  238
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Queen Naija Queen Naija Love Language new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Queen Naija Delivers Smooth Slow Jam With "Love Language"
13
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject