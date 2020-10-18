Queen Naija Delivers Smooth Slow Jam With "Love Language"

With the Fall season upon us, music listeners are looking for some sweet r&b and soul tracks that will help get them through cuffing season. There are plenty of great artists in the r&b space right now, including Queen Naija who is gearing up to release a brand new album on October 30th. To support the release of this project, she has been dropping singles, including her latest called "Love Language."

In this track, Queen Naija has no time to waste as she reveals her intentions from the jump. The singer wants the man she is after to come over and show her a good time. This is all conveyed over a dreamy instrumental while Naija's vocals soar over top. It's a great slow jam to add to any playlist, and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I want your undivided attention

To release all this tension

Now come and tell me you miss it

Before I go missin’

Must I remind you that I got these n****s wishin’

Been actin’ funny, baby, why you actin’ different?